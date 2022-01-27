Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

