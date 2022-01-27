Brokerages Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce sales of $6.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $22.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.45 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.70 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Shares of CHRW opened at $102.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after purchasing an additional 178,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

