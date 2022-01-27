Brokerages Anticipate CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 393.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $2,309,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $679,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 42.3% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $24.44. 13,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

