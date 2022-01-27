Brokerages Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.93. Henry Schein posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

HSIC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.77. 2,659,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.74. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Henry Schein by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 33,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 61,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 86,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

