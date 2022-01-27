Brokerages Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Earnings of $5.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to post $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.68. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings per share of $10.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $27.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.85 to $28.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.52 to $20.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.40.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after buying an additional 363,904 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $100,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $63,750,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,982 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $265.73. The company had a trading volume of 789,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,772. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.02. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $215.37 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

