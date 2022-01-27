Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,801. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.93. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

