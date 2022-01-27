Brokerages Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $598.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to announce $598.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $596.70 million to $605.64 million. Redfin posted sales of $244.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. 1,657,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. Redfin has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,476,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $222,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,314 shares of company stock worth $6,747,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Redfin by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

