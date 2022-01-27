Brokerages Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Earnings of $5.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to post $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.79. RH posted earnings per share of $5.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $26.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.76 to $26.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $26.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.62 to $29.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. RH’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in RH by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in RH by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH traded down $11.75 on Thursday, hitting $366.91. The company had a trading volume of 534,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,944. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a 1 year low of $362.00 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $529.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.