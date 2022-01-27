Brokerages Expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 131.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 348,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,836. The firm has a market cap of $608.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.06. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

