Brokerages Expect Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Indonesia Energy’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Indonesia Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Indonesia Energy.

INDO opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Indonesia Energy has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

