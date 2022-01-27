Brokerages Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the lowest is ($2.45). Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.13) to ($2.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($3.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIRM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of MIRM opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $539.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.80. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 7,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $121,305. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $190,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

