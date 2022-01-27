Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 65.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

MRCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 30.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,071. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $233.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

