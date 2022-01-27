Brokerages Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Announce $2.47 EPS

Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.72. M&T Bank posted earnings of $3.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $12.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $15.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $167.76 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

