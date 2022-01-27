Brokerages Expect Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vacasa.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $6.63 on Monday. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

About Vacasa

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

