Brokerages Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Price Target at $56.42

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AFL stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

