Brokerages Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Price Target at C$7.61

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.61.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded down C$0.31 on Thursday, reaching C$4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,817. The company has a market capitalization of C$953.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$4.81 and a 52-week high of C$24.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$60.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

