Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT at $129.33

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGEAF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

CGEAF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $77.04. 515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

