Brokerages Set Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Price Target at $70.17

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 431,148 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,473,000 after purchasing an additional 307,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,785,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 217,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.73. 9,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,747. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

