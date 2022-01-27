Brokerages Set ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Target Price at $27.09

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $524,351.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $8,565,684.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDUP stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 700,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,202. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. Research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

