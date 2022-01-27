Brokers Issue Forecasts for BOK Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

Shares of BOKF opened at $101.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BOK Financial has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $120.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.44.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $114,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BOK Financial by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

