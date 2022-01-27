Brokers Issue Forecasts for OneWater Marine Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for OneWater Marine in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Truist Financial also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ONEW. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $725.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 3.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,717,212.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,102 shares of company stock worth $8,640,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.