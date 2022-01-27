Brokers Issue Forecasts for StealthGas Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of StealthGas in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StealthGas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 million, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in StealthGas in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 45.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

