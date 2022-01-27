Brokers Issue Forecasts for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $21,665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,684.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 195,715 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 470.4% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 47,526 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.