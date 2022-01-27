Brokers Set Expectations for Scientific Games Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Scientific Games in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Scientific Games by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Scientific Games by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

