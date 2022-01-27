Brokers Set Expectations for SJW Group’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SJW Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.54. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

SJW opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average is $68.80.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

