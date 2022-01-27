Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $8.45

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.05. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

