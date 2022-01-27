Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Announces Earnings Results

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

BRKL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.74. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 6,822 shares of company stock worth $113,082 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookline Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Brookline Bancorp worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

