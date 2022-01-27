Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Shares Gap Up to $64.61

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.61, but opened at $66.33. Brown & Brown shares last traded at $64.19, with a volume of 24,641 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

