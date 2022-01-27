Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Brunswick updated its FY22 guidance to $9.60-$10.25 EPS.

Shares of BC traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.67. 26,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,637. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.