Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-$10.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.

Shares of BC stock opened at $87.07 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average is $98.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

