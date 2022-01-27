BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.02

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.02 and traded as low as C$3.95. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.97, with a volume of 203,441 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.36 million and a PE ratio of 12.25.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

