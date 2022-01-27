C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post $6.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.85 billion and the highest is $6.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $22.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.45 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.70 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $102.65 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average of $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after acquiring an additional 178,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 444,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

