CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $265.90, but opened at $252.50. CACI International shares last traded at $254.69, with a volume of 2,239 shares changing hands.

The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CACI International by 42.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,933,000 after purchasing an additional 221,504 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 10.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CACI International by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.40.

About CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

