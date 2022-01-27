Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Cadence Bancorporation has raised its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cadence Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

