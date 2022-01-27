Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.37) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.13) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt lowered Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. lowered their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.31) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 250 ($3.37) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 217.14 ($2.93).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 204 ($2.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 122 ($1.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 211 ($2.85).

In other news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of Cairn Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.56), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($246,602.67).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.