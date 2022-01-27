California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 532,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 931.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.