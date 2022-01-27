California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.80 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $11,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $134.17 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

