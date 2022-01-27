California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.18 Million Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,213,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at about $9,582,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 170.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC opened at $539.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $323.30 and a 1-year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total value of $17,223,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total transaction of $1,341,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,529 shares of company stock worth $39,557,332 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

