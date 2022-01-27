California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Colfax were worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 228,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 110.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $394,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,465 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

CFX opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CFX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

