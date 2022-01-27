California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,512 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SLM by 34.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SLM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth $2,722,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $17.12 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

