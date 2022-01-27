California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. California Resources has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $1,127,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 508,121 shares of company stock worth $22,166,622.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in California Resources by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in California Resources by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

