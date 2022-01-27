Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.42. 189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 40,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $496.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

