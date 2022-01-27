Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of CLMT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 109,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,657. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.51.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,930,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.