Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 740.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $118.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

