Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives “Reduce” Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNR. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an equal wight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$154.68.

CNR stock opened at C$150.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$158.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$149.55. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.66.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

