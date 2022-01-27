Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 18.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,390,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 311,014 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $50,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,378 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $124,551,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25,976.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,245,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,983 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $118,105,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 96,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

