Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Increased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 1.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after purchasing an additional 611,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 198,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,227. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.