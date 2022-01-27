Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $464.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.75. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

