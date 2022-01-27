Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,890 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in News were worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 642.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,763 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in News by 109.3% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,758,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,017 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of News by 359.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,944,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,252,000 after buying an additional 1,520,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 21.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,586,000 after buying an additional 1,274,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 66.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,164,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after buying an additional 1,257,972 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

News stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 75,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,421. News Co. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

