Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.54. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $277,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,486,144. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

